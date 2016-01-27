The Master Debaters

I cosplay as trigonometry. I also sin- and tanplay as it, too. — Greg Knauss (@gknauss) January 27, 2016

The New Hampshire Union Leader, which is neither a union, nor leader, nor union leader, proposed an unsanctioned Democratic primary debate on February 4, to be shown on MSNBC and moderated by Rachel Maddow and Chuck Todd. Martin O’Malley was like “lol sure whatever!” because really, what does Martin O’Malley have to lose? Hillary more circumspectly said she’d do it if everyone else did it, which would more or less force the DNC to sanction it, or the rest of the scheduled debates would have to be held without allowing any of the candidates to participate. Sanders said “he would not participate in any unsanctioned debate,” according to The Hill, which is the same thing that Hillary said but phrased in a way that makes him look like the one who refused, so good job Bernie. But Hillary managed to pivot quickly and immediately get herself in trouble over Reconstruction, somehow.