Alec Baldwin And Dan Marino Are Planning A Super Bowl Party For Amazon

We’re smack dab in the midst of Super Bowl ad teaser season. Yep, consumer pop culture has come to this–ads promoting ads. It’s just another step towards our inevitable Demolition Man-predicted future , so let’s just snuggle up in its warm embrace. And what could be more comforting than Alec Baldwin and Dan Marino plotting a Super Bowl party surrounded by many leather-bound books and what we have to assume is rich mahogany?

In the teaser for Amazon’s first-ever Super Bowl ad, by agency Leo Burnett Toronto, the actor and Hall of Fame quarterback enlist the help of the brand’s new Echo speaker, powered by Amazon’s Siri-like virtual personal assistant Alexa.

The only Super Bowl Marino ever played in was more than 30 years ago (he lost), while Baldwin’s last big game appearance in 2009 was a hit for Hulu.

Who knows where all this will lead but while we’re waiting for the punchline, the agency says Amazon, Baldwin and Marino will be having fun with #BaldwinBowl on Twitter.