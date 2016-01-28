Ikea Wants You To Stop Throwing Away Your Ikea Furniture

Where does an Ikea product go when it approaches the end of its useful life? Maybe Craigslist, or the annual yard sale, or—for the optimistic or guilt-ridden—a storage unit. Probably the worst option of all? The landfill. But Steve Howard , the Scandinavian company’s chief sustainability officer, believes in a future where Ikea furniture never really dies at all. Instead, it gets reincarnated.

“Can products have more than one life?” Howard asks. “Can you help extend the life the products you do have?” At a recent event, he said Westerners had (finally!) reached “peak stuff,” a bold statement for the world’s largest home-furnishing company, whose warehouses are bursting with an eye-popping array of stuff. But Howard isn’t naive about Ikea’s contribution to overflowing landfills. The company’s furniture, which is trendy and cheap, is also seen by many customers as disposable.

“It’s interesting that there’s a perception that products that are affordable are somehow also disposable,” Howard told Fast Company. “And we’ve got to challenge that. We think it’s our obligation as a business to make sure there are good channels available for people to resell products that are good and when products are actually finished, those are recycled as well.” He calls this concept the “circular store,” a place where customers repair or recycle their expired couches, mattresses, and rugs (something the company has been talking about since at least 2011), instead of throwing them out.

One only has to look around at the various pilot projects happening at Ikea locations across the globe to get a sense of Howard’s vision for increased sustainability—though the company notes that it’s at the beginning of a “challenging” task of creating a closed-loop economy. “It will change the way we select materials, work with our suppliers, make our products, and interact with customers,” its most recent sustainability report notes, which may be why these programs aren’t available yet in the U.S. Here’s what the Ikea of the future might look like:

Photo: courtesy of IKEA

Howard knows some people require an incentive to recycle their stuff, especially if that means trekking across town (or several towns over) to the closest Ikea location. In France and Belgium, Ikea’s “Second Life for Furniture” program lets customers bring old items, from Lack tables to Billy bookcases, into the store and exchange them for a store voucher. The items are then recycled or resold as-is, and the donor has a wallet full of Ikea money ready to spend on something new, so the cycle continues.

Another pilot program, this one in the U.K., offers a “reverse vending machine” for compact fluorescent light bulbs. Insert a bulb, out pops a voucher for coffee.

But the company is also finding it doesn’t necessarily need to lure people with rewards. Many are already anxious about their waste, and the relief of knowing it’s not going to a landfill is reward enough. In Moscow, an Ikea that let shoppers drop off batteries for recycling was an astounding success. “In the space of a few months, we had six tons of batteries in there,” Howard says. “People had been storing batteries because they didn’t want to throw them away.”