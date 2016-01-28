One CEO’s Secret To Checking Email Just Once A Day

Imagine a world where you only check your email once a day. Sounds pretty great, huh? Unfortunately being that out of reach would have most employees fired on day one, but for Kate Unsworth, CEO of London tech company VINAYA , a rarely checked inbox is her reality.

In a recent interview, Unsworth said she reduced her email traffic by 70% last month by turning on a 24/7 out-of-office note and only checking in occasionally. Why so distant? She, like so many of us, previously had a job that required her to read emails from the moment she woke up to the instant she fell asleep at night. After a quarter-life crisis, she got permission from her boss to only check her email twice each day and stay completely offline before and after hours. Yes, a miracle of sorts. And after seeing a huge improvement in her well-being and quality of work, she took it a step further after founding her own company that focuses on improving digital habits through technology.

[Related: How To Create Boundaries At Work]

Sadly, not all of us are currently in a place (yet!) where we can hop into our inbox once each day and only spend a total of five minutes on social media. Of course a digital detox would be nice, but we also need those paychecks. Luckily there are a handful of ways to establish digital boundaries to stay sane and still keep your boss happy.

[Related: 3 Young Female CEOs On The Reality of Burnout]

It seems simple, but if you want to set digital boundaries for yourself, your boss has to be aware, too. And there’s no way that’s happening until you mention it. “First decide what you want to achieve by putting up boundaries, then once you’ve identified the goal, you can find the best boundary. For more efficient, interruption-free periods of work, turn on your ‘out of office’ message on your email and messaging, but let people know how they can reach you if it’s an urgent matter. For example, they can give you a call if they need anything. Then if you get a call, you know you have to pick up,” says Cali Yost, CEO and founder of Flex+Strategy Group.

[Related: How To Set Boundaries With Your Boss]