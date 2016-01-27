Drone Giant DJI Opens Flagship Store In South Korea

The store follows on the company’s opening of a futuristic retail center near the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen, China.

DJI store in Seoul, South Korea

The Seoul store will open in March. It features five stories and 9,364 square feet showcasing the entirety of DJI’s consumer products. That includes its line of Phantom drones, as well as its Inspire, Matrice, and Spreading Wing drones. Also on display will be DJI’s aerial cameras and its Osmo handheld camera. The store has a theater offering visitors films and other visual content shot using DJI gear, as well as an “experience zone” where DJI pilots will perform demos of the company’s drones.

A DJI spokesperson said the company has no list of future retail locations. “For us, getting the retail experience right is far more important than the rapid opening of retail stores,” the spokesperson said. “For now, we’ve selected two locations–Shenzhen and Seoul–where we see both opportunity to grow and to offer a hands-on, immersive experience for customers.”

DJI store in Shenzhen, China

DJI currently has a 70% share of the global consumer drone market, the company said, with the United States its largest market, followed by Europe.

In the United States, the federal government now requires owners of most consumer drones to register them or face potentially substantial fines or even imprisonment. As of earlier this month, more than 180,000 people had signed up.