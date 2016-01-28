Police Departments Are Vulnerable To Cyberthreats As Evidence Goes Digital

As local police departments turn more to digital systems to manage evidence and communicate with the public, they become increasingly vulnerable to cyberattacks, experts warn.

“U.S. law enforcement will be breached,” security firm PKWare said earlier this month in its list of digital security predictions for this year. “From body cameras to police databases, cyberattacks against law enforcement could become widespread in 2016.”

Hackers have targeted agencies involved in political controversies in recent years, with police departments and other local agencies in Baltimore, Cleveland, and Madison, Wisconsin, all seeing various forms of digital attacks by groups like political hacker collective Anonymous after controversial shootings by police.

“You can expect that if you have a questionable shooting that occurs, you’re gonna get hacked,” says Terry Sult, chief of police in Hampton, Virginia. Sult has written and spoken about cybersecurity for the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP).

Sophisticated attackers could access police systems to learn the identities of witnesses, tamper with evidence, or try to blackmail the targets of investigations, says Winnie Callahan, the director of the University of San Diego Center for Cyber Security Engineering and Technology. “It does require being extremely careful, and assuming that someone wants to get in, and that you’re very, very up to date on the cyberhacking techniques,” says Callahan, who’s worked on efforts to teach law enforcement officers about electronic crime. “The thing is that their records that they’re holding really do have tremendous impact on the people—the victims of crime and the criminals themselves.”

Once hacked, police information can be leaked. An Arizona state police agency was hacked multiple times by political hacker groups in 2011, with information about officers leaked to the public, and multiple police departments in Maine paid hackers to restore files held ransom by malware last year, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Those kinds of risks mean that it’s essential for officers who are interacting with digital systems to know the basics of digital evidence preservation—like not turning off a computer at a crime scene that could have encryption enabled—and security, like not putting thumb drives that could have malware on them into police computers, says Callahan.