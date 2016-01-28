Five Leadership Tips During Executive Turnover

This week hasn’t been short on major corporate changes. On Sunday night, Twitter announced that four senior executives are leaving the company. It’s the biggest leadership shakeup since CEO Jack Dorsey took over in order to breathe life back into the social media company. Meanwhile, Staples, which has been quietly closing locations over the past two years as it battles the Federal Trade Commission over its bid to acquire Office Depot, announced a slate of leadership changes on Monday geared to streamlining its business. And to round things off, the Cleveland Cavaliers replaced their head coach despite the best win-loss record in their part of the league.

Top-level leadership changes usually raise questions about an organization’s immediate and long-term future. It can even have a measurable effect on a company’s value and stock pricing. In the aftermath of shakeups like those, people inside and outside a company look to its CEO to learn what to expect. Here are a few things that Jack Dorsey (of Twitter), Ron Sargent (of Staples), and Tyronne Lue (of the Cavaliers)—and any leader steering an organization through a transition—need to keep in mind:

Ideally, leaders should be made stronger by those they surround themselves with. But it should cut both ways, multiplying others’ abilities and making their teams stronger in turn. Especially during times of transition, leaders should talk about “we” more than “I.” When an entire team leaves, especially a handful of executives, it may send a signal to investors and others watching that a leader isn’t empowering his or her leadership team the way they should.

At times when doubts run high, a CEO should reassure everyone watching that he or she has a plan that will pull through.

An effective leader delivers results and takes personal responsibility for doing so. In tech companies (like Uber and Amazon, for instance), there’s often what’s known as “patient” capital that provides market value far beyond earnings. But individual leaders don’t usually earn or hold that same level of confidence for long when their businesses undergo major transitions. To help weather them, executives need strong track records of delivering measurable results amid uncertainty. At times when doubts run high, a CEO should reassure everyone watching that he or she has a plan that will pull through.

Sometimes fresh talent at a company’s upper levels is exactly what’s needed. A CEO may have insights into trends that others don’t, and it’s important to explain the plan for moving forward, not just in spite of, but also because of the turnover. In fast-moving tech industries, it’s critical to continually reinvest in new opportunities. For example, Google may not succeed in balloons or driverless cars, but its leaders are constantly positioning themselves to be the innovators and leaders of the future–that’s their job. So at times of major changes, there’s an opportunity for leaders and company spokespeople to frame the departures as a chance to propel the company forward.