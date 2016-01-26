A Brief History Of Open Letters To Twitter

Slate‘s David Auerbach has a plan to fix Twitter. In brief, it involves making it a more welcoming place and minimizing harassment by shielding users from tweets other than those sent by people they’ve chosen to follow. He outlines his strategy –soberly headlined “What Twitter Must Do”–in the form of an open letter to Twitter itself:

Social networks such as Twitter and Facebook share two purposes: They are information networks for high-content sharing and friendship networks for low-content social interaction. By defaulting to mostly public information sharing, Twitter has become a great information network but a horrendous friendship network. Currently, the friendship network is the price you pay for the information network. But restricting information sharing to reduce trolling will simply turn you into a second-rate Facebook and doom you for certain. Rather, Twitter, you need focus on information sharing while you gut and rebuild the friendship network, devolving moderation down to individual users. That’s why you need to rethink yourself from the ground up. Start with an information network of tweets and retweets but no replies or mentions as we currently know them. Twitter users would see what their friends post and retweet and subscribe to people they find through retweets or hashtags. Already, things are a lot better. You don’t encounter anyone beyond the filter of your list of friends unless you search a hashtag. If a hashtag fills up with crap, you avoid it.

By helpfully providing advice directly to Twitter in the form of an open letter, Auerbach is following a tradition that’s been around nearly as long as Twitter has been a household name.

What leads people to write these letters? Well, more than any other modern kingpin of the web, Twitter has never reached a point of happy equilibrium in which everyone agrees it’s in fantastic shape. A sizable chunk of its users have always been convinced that it needs to to change–and much of the remaining chunk has consisted of people who are afraid that Twitter will change.

Moreover, the service’s intensely personal feel leads many people to conclude that all Twitter needs to do to thrive is to make people like themselves happier–despite the fact that Twitter is radically different things to different users.

Herewith, some earlier letters to Twitter, dating back to the era when it was a privately owned startup with 18 million users, 30 employees, and no advertising whatsoever.

In an early example of the Twitter open letter, Web developer Arthur Kay tells Twitter that it’s fundamentally annoying, but–unlike many who would follow–fails to provide any advice on the matter:

What am I doing right now (in 140 characters or less)? I’m wondering why anyone cares! If anyone really wants to know what I’m doing, they should call me. If they don’t have my phone number, then I’m worried they might be stalking me. Seriously, if anyone has time to wonder what Shaq is doing right this minute then they really need to get a life. If he’s doing something worthwhile, it will make the news. Twitter–you need to stop this madness. Your friends are encouraging people to share intimate personal information about themselves with the entire world. . . and I’m really getting sick of companies and [newscasters] saying “Check us out on Twitter.”

In no less an august venue than The New Yorker, Blake Eskin gripes that the http:// in links eats up too many precious characters, and should be replaced with a single symbol: