Why Freelancers Need A Nonpayment Law

Full-time employees don’t usually have to track down their managers to remind them it’s payday. Paychecks typically come in a regular, timely fashion, every week or two. There are laws governing this kind of thing.

If this were to happen to a full-time employee, they would be entitled to file a wage-theft complaint with the Department of Labor. Companies can face stiff penalties for being in violation.

According to newly published data from the Freelancers Union, about half of freelancers surveyed in 2014 reported they had trouble getting paid by one or more of their clients. The average amount lost was $6,390. For the average respondent, that amount represented 13% of their annual income.

But for the 54 million independent workers who don’t work in full-time salaried jobs (roughly one-third of the workforce), getting paid on time—if at all—can be dicey.

Sure, a contractor can sue a deadbeat client for breach of contract, but they’re not entitled to attorney’s fees. A lawsuit becomes yet another financial burden for someone who’s already lost thousands of dollars, and there’s no guarantee they’ll be able to collect. The reality is, clients who stiff freelancers rarely face civil or criminal penalties.

Our employment laws have not kept pace with the changes in the economy. By all indications, the freelance workforce is only going to expand as companies increasingly rely on short-term, specialized workers to fill their needs.

But there is no system in place to protect those contractors from clients who don’t pay. Seven out of 10 freelancers report trouble getting paid at some point in their career. If these were traditional employees, we would call nonpayment what it is: illegal.

It’s time to update employment laws for the way we live and work today. Independent workers can’t wait for the federal government to catch up and overhaul labor policy—they need options now. So where to begin?

We used to bang our heads against the wall at the federal level, calling on Congress and various government administrations to pay attention to freelancers’ needs. It’s time we aimed a little bit . . . lower.

Instead of starting at the top with federal labor policy, the freelancer movement should start at the ground level, targeting city labor laws. We’ve already seen this strategy bear fruit in the fast-food workers’ movement: The first group of McDonald’s workers walked off their registers and fry stations in New York City three years ago. Their demand for a $15 per hour paycheck—double the minimum wage that many were earning—seemed impossible at the time. But organizers stuck to it, and similar demonstrations took place in a handful of other cities.