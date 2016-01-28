How Much Job Hopping Is Too Much?

The days of your first job being your last are now long gone.

Take the baby boomers—people born between 1946 and 1964. People in this generation have held an average of nearly 12 jobs before age 48, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). And people born in the early 1980s—aka millennials—held an average of six jobs by age 26, according to the BLS.

As a result, the term “job hopping” doesn’t have quite the negative connotation it once did.

“While job hoppers were once pegged as the people who were laid off or associated with a company who went under, currently job hoppers are simply seeking new opportunities to learn and grow as professionals,” says Jennifer Lee Magas, vice president of communications at Magas Media Consultants in Connecticut and a former human resources professional.

In fact, there’s a lot to gain from job hopping, as we noted in a separate article. “But this is not to say that a person should constantly be looking for a new job,” she’s quick to add.

In other words, if you’re making changes too often, you may have to explain why to an incredulous hiring manager. Read this article if you find yourself in this position.

So how do you know if the number of employers on your resume is normal—or cause for recruiter concern? Read on to find out.