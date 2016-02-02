How Lumosity Plans To Move On After Their FTC Complaint

Talk about a corporate headache. Lumosity, the brain-training game app whose TV ads and web presence have been near-ubiquitous in recent years, was slapped with a $50 million fine by the FTC earlier this year over claims made about the benefits of its product. (They ended up settling for $2 million but not without a spate of nasty headlines.)

According to the FTC, Lumosity settled charges of deceptive advertising of its games, claiming that the games help users with school or office work, and reduce or delay cognitive impairment in seniors. Specifically, the FTC cited practices like purchasing Google AdWords related to memory, dementia, and Alzheimer’s disease for the app, and unfounded claims in the company’s advertisements.

The company says that it is sticking by its core product–and even branching out into new areas like stress management and sleep patterns–but will be more mindful of how it uses Google AdWords, says Steve Berkowitz, the CEO of Lumosity parent company Lumos Labs, in an interview with Fast Company.

Berkowitz joined the company in November 2015, well after the FTC’s investigation was under way. “The settlement was really a small setback in what’s a really long journey to make cognitive training accessible to everyone,” he said. “Every industry is new, things happen as companies are young, and this is about opportunity going forward.”

Lumosity definitely hyped its products, and used an aggressive advertising campaign similar to what you’d see for a regular, non-”brain training” game or consumer electronics product. But was it deceptive advertising?

The jury of its peers is still out.

Adam Gazzaley heads up the University of California San Francisco’s Gazzaley Lab, where he researches the potential for video games, among other tools, to alleviate cognitive deficits. He is one of a group of scientists who signed an open letter saying Lumosity made exaggerated claims in 2014. It’s important to note, however, that Gazzaley serves on the board of a neuroscience gaming company called Akili that works in the same sphere as Lumosity.