I Can’t Wait For This Election To Never End

People say “go big or go home” like going home isn’t my goal for every activity.
— Molly Priddy (@mollypriddy) January 25, 2016
Some nice magazine illustrations of Trump in a diaper and Sanders driving the moneylenders from the temple are up for auction on Thursday. Noam Chomsky caught in a “I would vote for whatever Democrat is nominated” shocker. Sanders campaign to hold “phone bank and chill” event in Iowa, so wear your Music⚡Band t-shirts everyone. The Democratic Party’s Cousin Oliver Martin O’Malley, in his farewell performance, claimed that “we’re the only species on the planet without full employment,” alluding to Matthew 6:28: “Consider the lilies of the field, they have three jobs and they’re damn glad to get the work, you lazy millennials.” Leon Neyfakh examined how Nate Silver mis-called Trump which might be just a tiny bit premature but I guess we’ll see next week. And in Buzzfeed, Ruby Cramer wrote one of the best profiles of Hillary I’ve ever read. If there’s actual steam wafting off the head of your local Bernie-bro today, this story is probably why.
Also: Win a National Magazine Award, with data! Why are iPhones suddenly dying in the cold? This article in Motherboard does not have the answer, but asking the question is a good start. Weiner coverage is out of control, laments and/or celebrates Kara Bloomgarden-Smoke. You don’t have to tell Yukon residents that. They all need the D. And if you’re trying to lose weight, you should probably just give up, because we don’t even know what a calorie is.