How This Week’s Twitter Departures Reflect Tech’s Culture Woes

This Sunday, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey offered up what seemed at first like a pretty dubious explanation for why four senior execs were leaving the company simultaneously. Shortly after the story broke, he tweeted a memo to “set the record straight” on “the inaccurate press rumors” about those exits, saying he was “sad to announce” that they each “have chosen to leave the company. . . All four will be taking some well-deserved time off,” Dorsey wrote.

Since slightly disingenuous messaging is nothing new at struggling companies, it was easy to write off Dorsey’s explanation as spin. But there’s reason to believe it wasn’t–which arguably makes things worse.

As Pando editor-in-chief Sarah Lacy reports, “These were entirely voluntary departures—several of them months in planning.” The real issue is the implication that working at Twitter, especially in its upper ranks, just isn’t a good experience.

Dorsey basically said as much by highlighting the time off that his four erstwhile colleagues were finally poised to take. Then Katie Jacobs Stanton, Twitter’s departing head of media, explained further that the only way for her to win her personal life back from the company was to leave it.

In a post on Medium—aptly titled “It’s about . . . time”—Jacobs Stanton writes that she’s loved the opportunity she’s had to build Twitter’s global business. “While I’ve poured my heart and soul into Twitter, I decided to resign because it’s time for me to pour more of my energy into my family.”

That observation reflects the work-life complaints we’ve by now grown used to hearing from the tech world–complaints that are only recently, and only partly, being taken as problems the tech industry itself should try and solve.

To be fair, Twitter is far from the only major tech company whose work culture has shown some cracks. But this week there were signs right away that others could see them, too: Twitter’s shares had already dipped 4.6% by Monday.