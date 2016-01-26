This Startup Has A Solid Plan To Make The Patient Experience Suck A Whole Lot Less

Most of us shudder when we think about the experience of going to the hospital. Between the long wait times and the overwhelmed staff, patients are often left feeling neglected at their most vulnerable hour.

But according to Paul Roscoe, a long-time health industry executive, it doesn’t have to be this way. Roscoe’s venture-backed startup, Docent Health, specializes in working with health systems to improve the experience for patients. It may sound farfetched, but the goal is to bring hospitality to health care and draw on best practices from top restaurants and hotels.

“It’s possible now as we are seeing a transformation in how health systems think about their patients,” says Roscoe. “They aren’t just a patient, but a consumer.”

In recent years, patients have been armed with more tools than ever before to shop for health care based on quality and price. Consumer review sites like Yelp are investing ample resources in building data-sets to inform patients about the health care facilities they choose. Patients have more incentives to push for transparency in the face of higher premiums and out-of-pocket costs.

In response to this shift, hospitals are growing increasingly concerned about keeping their patients happy and loyal. And as Roscoe points out, delivering a decent experience increases the odds that a patient will come back. That might seem like a no brainer, but it hasn’t traditionally been a top priority for many of the largest hospitals.

Docent Health uses a combination of online and offline methods to improve patient satisfaction. It officially launches Tuesday with backing from Bessemer Venture Partners and New Enterprise Associates, but the company has been quietly testing its service at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York for months. About 5,000 patients were involved with the first pilot.

Once Docent’s team receives word that a patient is coming into the hospital, one of its so-called “patient liaisons” will call the patient at home to prepare them for an upcoming procedure and ask if they need support. The patient liaisons might ask a practical question about transportation options and medication history. They might ask a more personal question, like whether the patient has a preferred nickname.