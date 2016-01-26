If The Earth Is Flat, Where Do The Lizard People Live?

would that we could just not

Fusion’s Charles Pulliam-Moore went to the completely unnecessary effort of providing some of the many, many arguments against the Earth being flat. And of course, scientainer Neil deGrasse Tyson has never seen an Internet squabble too dumb for him to #actually his way into. B.o.B responded to Tyson with what is clearly intended to be a diss track but mostly just seems like a cry for help. B.o.B., my bro. No one is coming for you.

Meanwhile Leon Chang revealed the truth they really don’t want you to know: the dog is flat. But Darkwing Duck is not coming back, that was a hoax.

The only thing that might redeem all of this nonsense is the excuse it provides for me to draw your attention to Rob Meyer interviewing Charlie Loyd in The Atlantic about Loyd’s new project glittering.blue.