The Planned Parenthood Videos: A Story of Moral Consistency

By Meera Lee Patel1 minute Read

Last summer, an anti-abortion group called the Center for Medical Progress released heavily edited undercover videos that it claimed depicted Texas Planned Parenthood officials offering human fetal body parts for sale. In Carly Fiorina’s lurid and entirely false retelling, this became full human vivisection. So what happened next?

The grand jury has cleared Planned Parenthood of any wrongdoing, and instead returned indictments against two members of the Center for Medical Progress for falsifying IDs and attempting to purchase human organs. Planned Parenthood is also suing the activists in California.

