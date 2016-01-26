Creative Agency Campaigns Against Objectifying Women In Media With #WomenNotObjects

An advertising agency CCO is spearheading a campaign to fight the objectification of women in ads and other media.

Madonna Badger, founder and CCO of Manhattan-based, Badger and Winters Group, anonymously launched a video, “We are #WomenNotObjects” in mid-January. The two-and-a-half-minute-long film contains a montage of ads and branded social media posts, which were returned in response to a Google image search for “objectification of women.”

Some of these ads are reproduced in placard form and a series of women each hold an image, whilst delivering a sarcastic observation. For example, a highly suggestive image from Burger King is accompanied by the line, “I love giving blow-jobs to sandwiches.”

The campaign hopes to spark a wider conversation and drive change. Badger says: “The campaign is aimed at everyone who needs to think about what we are doing and how we can change the way we portray women in advertising and media.”

When viewing the images in the video, Badger’s message is one with which it is hard to disagree. It’s also fair to say that, while some brands appear to have been singled out, this really could have included ads from hundreds of brands, not just those featured. (Although, that Tom Ford Men’s cologne ad…)

Indeed, it is partly Badger’s own involvement in sexually suggestive ads that has brought her to focus on this issue. In the early nineties, she was the creative lead on Calvin Klein’s advertising and was behind a stream of ads and spots for the brand’s (then new) underwear range, which were considered extremely provocative. Some of these ads featured a young Kate Moss and Mark Wahlberg (then aka Marky Mark), both scantily clad.

Badger’s life was hit with unimaginable tragedy on Christmas Day 2011, when a house fire claimed the lives of her three young daughters and her parents. Following a spell away from agency life in the wake of this horrific accident, Badger has returned with a mission and hopes others may follow suit. “As a female-lead creative agency, we believe it is our responsibility to affect this issue in the way that we can – through our work,” she says.