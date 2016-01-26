You Can Now Live-Stream GoPro Footage On Periscope

Surfing a killer wave and you want to instantly share that video you shot on your GoPro Hero4? Now you can.

A new integration between Twitter and GoPro empowers you to live-stream from your camera to Periscope in real time.

“We’ve seen people put their phones in some precarious situations— they’ve been taped to drones, tied to balloons and submerged underwater,” Periscope wrote in a blog post announcing the collaboration. “Creativity always finds a way, but we wanted to make it a little bit easier.”

Only two GoPro cameras are compatible with the streaming feature: the Hero4 Black or Silver, which run $500 and $400, respectively.

GOPro Hero4 Black

For Twitter—which has faced many quarters of lagging user growth and is in the midst of a major reshuffling of its executive ranks—this partnership is a bright spot; the company also recently introduced autoplay Periscope streams into its iOS apps, opening up the live content to a wider audience. GoPro, too, has been treading water of late: Declining sales of its cameras led to job cuts and plunging stock prices earlier this month.

According to Periscope, directing camera footage to the app involves little more than a few taps of your iPhone. From the company’s blog post:

Connect to your GoPro’s WiFi, making sure it’s on video mode. Open Periscope on your iPhone & tap the broadcast button. The GoPro button will automatically be highlighted — so give your broadcast a title and go live.

To catch a demo of GoPro live streaming in action, check out GoPro’s test stream on Periscope.