These Are The Tech Jobs With The Highest Salaries (And Where They Are)

Good news if you’re a technology worker or planning to be one: Average salaries in the U.S. jumped 7.7% to $96,370 annually, according to the annual salary survey by Dice , a careers site for tech professionals. Salaries in seven metro areas hit the six-figure mark for the first time since the survey started more than a decade ago.

The Dice report also reveals that bonuses and contract rates also rose between 2014 and 2015. This is in stark contrast to the average national wage growth of 2.2%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

To get its salary big picture, Dice surveyed 16,301 employed technology professionals between October and November 2015.

Tech jobs have been fairly solid since before the recession. According to the Dice report, the trend continues as the majority (62%) of respondents reported earning more money in 2015. Love or hate the annual review, it is still a good way to earn that salary bump. Dice analysts say:

Almost half of respondents reported a salary increase as a result of upward mobility at the same company, with 38% receiving a merit increase and 10% receiving an internal promotion. The second most common reason for a rise in salary was a result of the professional changing employers (23%).

Contract workers weren’t left out of this largesse. They saw an average 5% increase in their hourly compensation coming out to $70.26 per hour. Those employed in the industrial/chemical, professional services, and health care and utilities/energy segments were paid higher than overall tech contract rates.

Dice data indicates that bonuses are becoming more common across the industry, with over one-third (37%) reporting that they received an extra payout. This is a sharp increase from 2009, when less than a quarter (24%) of respondents reported receiving a bonus.

The average bonus was $10,194, up 7% from 2014. Who are the luckiest recipients? Those with the most experience, and those employed in banking or the financial services industry, telecom hardware, entertainment, and utilities industries.