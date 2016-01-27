5 Ways Twitter Has Changed Since Jack Dorsey Returned As CEO

It’s been only seven months since Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey returned to the company as interim CEO–and three months since that role was made permanent –but we’ve already seen major changes taking shape at the social network. And we’re not just talking about Dorsey’s epic beard. As Twitter molds its product (and overall strategy) in an effort to jump-start its stagnant growth, we’ll undoubtedly see even more shifts throughout 2016.

In the wake of a major executive shake-up at Twitter this week, here are the most notable developments of Dorsey’s latest tenure far, annotated by–what else?–tweets.

Feature by feature, Twitter is slooooowly shifting away from its strictly reverse-chronological timeline. And why shouldn’t it? With so much noise flowing through the social network, who’s to say that this paradigm is really the most useful way to tap the firehose of information, conversation, and snarky one-liners?

In early October, Twitter unveiled Moments, a collection of curated tweets tied to specific events and news stories. Although the little blue dot accompanying the new Moments tab in the Twitter app drove some people insane, the feature has become an easy, at-a-glance way to see how the major events of the day are unfolding on Twitter.

A year ago, Twitter started resurfacing slightly older tweets that users may have missed while they were away. This seems to be an extension of that incremental shift away from the timeline. In an earnings call last year, Dorsey said that Moments represented “a real shift in our thinking,” so stay tuned for other features that aim to tame the raging river that is your Twitter timeline.

Like it or not, Twitter isn’t afraid to tinker with its oldest, most established features. For evidence, look no further than the death of the fave. In November 2015, Twitter officially swapped out the star-shaped “fave” button in favor of the more Facebook-esque, heart-shaped “like” button.

As one might expect, many Twitter users were vocally upset about the change. Such a reaction is inevitable anytime a heavily used product makes even the most minor change (See: Facebook). But, as it turns out, the new like button has helped engagement, which is exactly what the team was going for.