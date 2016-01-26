Wikia’s Walker Jacobs On Why The Wiki Company Launched Fandom.com

Describing people who are into Star Wars or Marvel or Batman as “nerds” these days is a bit of a misnomer–you could just as easily call them “people who are into the most popular movies on the planet.” But describing people who contributed to a 3,000 word entry to Wookiepedia on the holiday “Life Day” (which first appeared in the 1978 Star Wars Christmas Special) as nerds? That might be closer to the truth.

They, however, might prefer the term “members of fandom,” though, and now said fandom is going front and center: Wikia.com–the for-profit company started by Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales, which hosts detailed Wikis for superfans to share the minutia of every detail of their favorite movie/show/game/comic book/fantasy series/whatever–announced the launch of Fandom.com this week. That’s a big deal, given the sheer size of Wikia’s user base. As COO Walker Jacobs explains, the company was looking for a way to maximize the utility that they currently provide when they stumbled upon some interesting data.

“When we were digging into the numbers, it didn’t completely make sense–we were seeing very low bounce rates, and the average user spends 15 minutes on our site. If somebody were just coming to search to get a quick answer to a question, they ended up spending a whole lot more time there,” he says. “Our audiences had been customizing our product. We have a very sophisticated user base, particular our most active users, and they were using it to create social feeds and hold discussions and make a robust user platform.”

With that robust platform already in place, Jacobs and the rest of the leadership at Wikia looked at what their competition was–and found it wanting. “What we started to realize is that there’s a very crowded ecosystem among entertainment media companies that cover celebrities and fashion, but our fans were different from that,” he says. “They were interested in the IP itself–Game Of Thrones, Star Wars, Harry Potter. For people trying to keep up with that, where would you go every day? It didn’t really exist, is what we found. It was kind of a white space. So this seemed like an opportunity to co-create with our user base, as a new kind of media platform to create a new kind of media site.”

Certainly, there are plenty of websites that speak to Game of Thrones and Star Wars fans–from io9 to Entertainment Weekly to Comics Alliance–but one thing that Fandom can do differently is leverage its already massive userbase.

“What makes us different is we’re 190 million uniques a month. It’s global, and we’ve got this rabid fanbase,” Jacobs explains. “We have 125,000 active contributors every month on our Wikia platform. And they’ve already voted that they want to share their expertise with the world. What we finally said is that these are people that are so knowledgeable that they actually have stories that they want to create too. We have our own editorial team, our own production and video team, and we host our fan communities, and I would suggest that nothing like that exists.”

While Fandom launched this week as a nice-looking entertainment blog, Jacobs has ideas for how it can be a lot more than that. Indeed, true to the Wiki spirit, he says that part of the plan was just to build it and let the users help develop what it might become.