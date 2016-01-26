Swipe Right For Friendship With This New Friend-Making App

By now, most singles have tried–or at least heard of–swiping right for love, with various degrees of success–but what about doing the same for friendship? That’s the idea behind Hey! VINA, a new Tinder -esque app launching today that applies the Tinder approach to matchmaking platonic relationships between women.

“It’s super easy to find a date on the Internet, but why isn’t it as easy to find a new friend?” pondered Olivia June Poole, cofounder and CEO of Hey! VINA. “We built this app to solve for our own needs as women who have moved, traveled, changed careers, and shifted lifestyles and life stages. Through our adult lives we go a lot of places that our existing friendships don’t always support and it becomes time to expand our circles.”

Olivia June Poole (right) and cofounder Jen Aprahamian

The idea came to Poole after she moved to San Francisco, where she knew no one, seven years ago. She signed up for OkCupid, where she found the algorithm great for pairing her with people she would like to be friends with, but not so great at predicting chemistry for potential romances. She tried reversing the tables, looking at women with whom the site paired her. She messaged a few, and while some messages were met with awkward replies, she also encountered several women on the site who had tried doing the same thing she was doing on the platform.

Flash-forward to 2012, when Poole cofounded a women’s social networking series called Ladies Who Vino (Fast Company senior writer Chrissy Farr is also a cofounder of the event). The group brings together roughly 100 women per month, and proved to Poole that there is a need for a safe, easy way for women to meet potential new friends. The networking group’s name was part of the naming inspiration for the VINA app.

When you first sign up for the app, you’re required to connect your Facebook account–something that not only confirms your identity, but also confirms that you’re female. Once you’re connected, you are asked to fill out a quick six-question quiz detailing some of your personality traits, like whether you’re introverted or extroverted, or prefer coffee or wine.

“It’s required to use the app, and it gives every user a common point of context,” said Poole.

Down the line, she says, the app will release optional fun quizzes users can take, as well. Think BuzzFeed-style quizzes such as “Who’s your sitcom BFF?” Your responses to the new quizzes can be shared with your existing friends, and used within the app to pair you with potential new ones.