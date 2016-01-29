These Robot Lifeguards Are Helping Save Refugees In Greece

On a single day last fall, 85 boats made it to Lesvos, Greece filled with refugees. At any given moment, as many as six boats approached the shore, each filled with as many as 50 people–and each boat or raft rickety enough that it could capsize or stall at any moment.

Even after harsher winter weather began, people have continued to come at record rates. In the first few weeks of January, nearly 37,000 refugees and migrants came to Greece and Italy. Local lifeguards are overwhelmed. But now they’re starting to test something new: A robotic lifeguard that can swim out to help someone who falls in the water when a human lifeguard is still on shore.

“You’ve got the [lifeguards] in the control boat and the ones on the shore–and you’ve got that gap in between,” says Robin Murphy, who leads the Center for Robot-Assisted Search and Rescue at Texas A&M University, and who went to Greece during the school’s winter break to help test the robo-lifeguard out.

“They get into these situations where if you’re on shore, you can’t get out there fast enough,” she says.

Patrol boats in deeper water are only allowed to come a certain distance from shore–even if someone’s in trouble–and lifeguards standing on the shore can only swim out to a certain distance. Now the robot can cover the space in the middle.

The robot, called Emily (Emergency Integrated Lifesaving Lanyard), made by a company called Hydronalix, is essentially a remote-controllable life preserver, tethered to shore with a rope. Someone on the beach can send the robot to a potential victim–or, in the case of Greece, the robots can bob around in the water as boats arrive.

Emily was originally designed for more ordinary beach situations–if a couple of swimmers started to get close to a riptide, for example, a lifeguard might send the robot out and shout a warning. Because what’s happening in Greece is much more complex, robotics students at A&M will be working with the manufacturer to help adapt it.