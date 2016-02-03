The Rise Of Millennials, Crowdsourcing, And Automation Are Going To Reshape The World

These past few years have been characterized not just by the immense changes led by technology, but also the speed in which these changes have taken place. This has become even clearer as technology continues to evolve faster than ever before and become increasingly essential to our everyday lives.

From computer algorithms like IBM Watson and robo­-advice websites being made available to the masses; from the unprecedented automation and connectivity of home appliances to rockets that can be launched and landed and re­launched, the changes are seismic. Here are three big consumer technology trends that will impact the way we do business in 2016 and beyond: 1: Millennials’ spending power will hasten consumption shifts Today’s consumer is a changed consumer, with rapidly shifting behaviors, preferences, and expectations. These changes are largely driven by millennials – those aged 18 to 34 – who in 2015 had a combined spending power of $2.45 trillion and are quickly altering the very fabric of today’s workforce, with other generations quickly following suit. Video consumption is skyrocketing, with the bulk of consumption taking place on mobile devices. According to Ericsson, mobile video is ​set to grow 1,300% ​by 2019. Likewise, shopping habits of millennials–using mobile, real­-time decisions, and shopping via multiple channels–is rapidly extending to shoppers of all generations.​ Millennial consumption habits are also massively different from those of older generations. According to Eventbrite, millennials value experiences over things,​particularly as student debt, rising housing costs, and the lingering impact of the 2008 recession looms in the recesses of their minds. In 2016, these consumption shifts will increasingly spill over to consumers of all ages. Much like grandparents have flocked to Facebook​ in recent years, next year Periscope and Snapchat “coverage” of major events will attract fans of all ages; authority figures will increasingly conduct exclusive interviews with BuzzFeed; and the behaviors we currently attribute to millennials will be commonplace.

Rather than wringing our hands about robots taking over the world, smart organizations will embrace strategic automation use cases. Strategic decisions will be based on how the technology will free up time to do the types of tasks that humans are uniquely positioned to perform. I predicted last year ​a shift from data collection to data insights;​in 2016 we’ll move beyond data collection to data insights, exploring how these insights are put to use to generate predictive intelligence. The sheer volume of data is numerous and usually unstructured; it is only through machine learning that the data can be converted into insights, which in turn can be converted into intelligence and decisions. For example,​ tools such as Facebook M​ and ​the one presented at Microsoft Research’s recent AI demonstration ​are poised to completely revolutionize the idea of a personal assistant. Automated help from these and other sources will increase productivity, efficiency and safety. P​repare for a brave, new world in which technology makes us value more than ever what it means to be human. Clara Shih is the CEO and founder of ​Hearsay Social​, the predictive omnichannel suite for the financial services industry. A pioneer in social media, she developed the first social business application in 2007, and is a ​ New York Times​­-featured best­selling author and member of the Starbucks board of directors. Her newest book, ​The Social Business Imperative, ​will be released in spring 2016.