Oculus’s Third VR Film Lets You Live Inside A Painting

As Oculus founder Palmer Luckey puts it, his company does things a little different. Rather than hold its technological advances close to the vest in a bid to maintain its competitive advantage, it shares them because the more great virtual reality projects there are, the better it is for Oculus.

Maybe the same can be said for Oculus Story Studio, the Facebook-owned VR company’s filmmaking arm, and its willingness to promote the work of other VR content creators this week at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

Even as the studio gives a first look at its latest film project, Dear Angelica–and the new production tool used to make it–it is also highlighting the work of about a dozen other VR content creators at Sundance, Story Studio producer Edward Saatchi told Fast Company.

“We wanted to take a breather and show the amazing range of [VR] movies out there,” Saatchi said.

[Image: Courtesy of Oculus Story Studio]

Still, despite the fact that Sundance this year has been a playhouse for VR enthusiasts–with upwards of 30 different projects being shown–Story Studio’s new work in progress, Dear Angelica, will no doubt get much of the attention.

Story Studio creative director Saschka Unseld told Fast Company that the new film is the result of his team’s commitment to trying out new storytelling methods and a desire to make each of its projects something altogether new.

Sundance, of course, is a natural place to screen the movie since the famous film festival was the site of Oculus Story Studio’s big coming out a year ago, with its first film, Lost. Since then, it has released a second film, Henry. And now comes Dear Angelica, as well as a new production tool essential to its creation.