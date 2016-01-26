This New Ad Is Basically A Supercut Of Early Parenthood’s Greatest Hits

As lifelong tasks go, human reproduction can be a mixed bag. Of course it’s a joy and privilege to bring another life into this world and raise it. But it can also be confusing, scary, messy, and tiring. And that’s just in the first few years. For its new ad campaign, Happy Family basically made a supercut of it all to illustrate that much of the happiness in parenting comes from good times in less-than perfect moments.

In a recent brand survey of 1,000 moms, 72% said parenting is the hardest, yet most rewarding thing they’ve ever experienced, 41% said one of the biggest parenting concerns revolves around what they feed their children, and 56% said the time needed to prepare meals affects their families’ ability to eat healthy. The new This Is Happy campaign, by agency Madwell, aims to reflect that happiness varies between parents and families, and wants people to share their happy moments on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, using #ThisIsHappy and tagging @HappyFamily.

Happy Family’s vice-president of marketing Molly Breiner says the straightforward and honest approach is something parents are looking for in the cluttered and overwhelming baby category. “This is Happy is a direct approach to marketing, showcasing who we are and what we stand for,” says Breiner. “While This is Happy serves as our brand anthem, you will see the ‘This is’ theme throughout our communications this year and beyond.”

Happy Family CEO Shazi Visram says happiness occurs in the fun times, the hard times and everything in between. “We believe that the foundation of a happy family is a healthy family but that there is no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to how best to raise your children,” says Visram.

Founded in 2006 by Visram, the brand sold a majority stake to parent company Danone in 2013.