Apple Maps Stops Sending People Searching For “Abortion” To Adoption Centers

Apple is fixing a flaw in its algorithm that had been directing people seeking information about abortions to fertility centers and adoption clinics.

During January, Fast Company tested both Siri and Apple Maps from various locations around San Francisco using the search term “abortion” in Maps and by asking Siri, “Where can I find an abortion provider?” We were directed to a domestic and international adoption agency almost 30 miles outside of the city called Heartsent Adoptions, and no abortion providers were included in the search results.

Apple has been aware of issues similar to these since 2011, when the media first noted that Siri, its voice recognition service, provided people searching for abortions with little or no information. In recent months, it seemed to reproductive health experts we spoke to that the problem had gotten worse. Siri and Apple Maps started to recognize the term “abortion,” but muddled it with results related to adoption.

“If Siri is silent on abortion, women will often look for information elsewhere,” says Planned Parenthood’s vice president of health Kim Custer. “But suggesting an adoption clinic might add to the existing stigma about abortions.”

In the past week, after performing identical searches to earlier ones, we received a more comprehensive list of Planned Parenthood facilities and other abortion providers. Adoption clinics continue to pop up, but near the bottom of the list.

Why the sudden change? One explanation is that these changes are a result of the company’s efforts to improve its Apple Maps search results with the launch of Apple Nearby. The company has been working to more accurately categorize small and large businesses for Apple Nearby, which was released with the most recent software update. With the new Nearby feature in iOS 9, Apple confirmed that “typed search queries deliver more relevant results from more categories.”

Apple Nearby surfaces lists of things like restaurants, coffee shops, and hundreds of other businesses that are located around a user. It also includes a category called “family services,” and within that, Planned Parenthood. Apple is making these improvements in real time, which might explain why we got such different results this week.