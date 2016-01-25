Kendrick Lamar Heads Back to Compton for a Passionate Performance of “Alright”

“Music’s biggest night” is fast approaching (Sunday, February 15), so the people at the Grammy Awards would like to celebrate the anticipation by having you to bear witness to musical greatness.

And it doesn’t get much greater than Kendrick Lamar.

As part of the “Witness Greatness” campaign, created by agency TBWA\Chiat\Day, a short film was just released featuring this year’s most nominated artist and his hometown that’s inspired him.

Lamar is up for 11 Grammys this year, including Song of the Year with “Alright,” which gets a spoken-word remix in the Grammy’s promo video.

Comptonites, including Compton mayor Aja Brown, bring Lamar’s emotive anthem to a level of personal meaning, speaking the lyrics of the black struggle straight to camera–all leading up to Lamar taking to a parking lot for an all-too-short sing-along.

Compton Mayor Aja Brown

But seriously, Grammys–we need the full-length version of this performance. Please and thank you.