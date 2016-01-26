How Social Media is Pushing Hollywood to Fix Its Diversity Problem

The revolution started with an Instagram post . On Martin Luther King Day, director Spike Lee announced on the social media platform that he was planning on boycotting this year’s Oscars ceremony over the fact that no African Americans had been nominated for acting awards, despite a plethora of strong contenders such as Creed and Straight Outta Compton .

#OscarsSoWhite… Again. I Would Like To Thank President Cheryl Boone Isaacs And The Board Of Governors Of The Academy Of Motion Pictures Arts And Sciences For Awarding Me an Honorary Oscar This Past November. I Am Most Appreciative. However My Wife, Mrs. Tonya Lewis Lee And I Will Not Be Attending The Oscar Ceremony This Coming February. We Cannot Support It And Mean No Disrespect To My Friends, Host Chris Rock and Producer Reggie Hudlin, President Isaacs And The Academy. But, How Is It Possible For The 2nd Consecutive Year All 20 Contenders Under The Actor Category Are White? And Let’s Not Even Get Into The Other Branches. 40 White Actors In 2 Years And No Flava At All. We Can’t Act?! WTF!! It’s No Coincidence I’m Writing This As We Celebrate The 30th Anniversary Of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s Birthday. Dr. King Said “There Comes A Time When One Must Take A Position That Is Neither Safe, Nor Politic, Nor Popular But He Must Take It Because Conscience Tells Him It’s Right”. For Too Many Years When The Oscars Nominations Are Revealed, My Office Phone Rings Off The Hook With The Media Asking Me My Opinion About The Lack Of African-Americans And This Year Was No Different. For Once, (Maybe) I Would Like The Media To Ask All The White Nominees And Studio Heads How They Feel About Another All White Ballot. If Someone Has Addressed This And I Missed It Then I Stand Mistaken. As I See It, The Academy Awards Is Not Where The “Real” Battle Is. It’s In The Executive Office Of The Hollywood Studios And TV And Cable Networks. This Is Where The Gate Keepers Decide What Gets Made And What Gets Jettisoned To “Turnaround” Or Scrap Heap. This Is What’s Important. The Gate Keepers. Those With “The Green Light” Vote. As The Great Actor Leslie Odom Jr. Sings And Dances In The Game Changing Broadway Musical HAMILTON, “I WANNA BE IN THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENS”. People, The Truth Is We Ain’t In Those Rooms And Until Minorities Are, The Oscar Nominees Will Remain Lilly White.

“How is it possible,” the Do the Right Thing filmmaker ranted, “for the 2nd consecutive year, all 20 contenders under the actor category are white? And let’s not even get into the other branches. 40 white actors in 2 years and no flava at all. We can’t act?! WTF!!”

Next came a Tweet from actress Jada Pinkett Smith, who joined the boycott along with her husband, Will Smith. “At the Oscars…people of color are always welcomed to give out awards…even entertain. But we are rarely recognized for our artistic accomplishments. Should people of color refrain from participating all together?”

Over the last week, the movement to color correct the “lily-white Oscars,” as Lee put it, rapidly gained momentum, largely thanks to other celebrities–including Reese Witherspoon, Snoop Dogg, and Lupita Nyong’o–weighing in on social media. On Twitter, the hash-tag #OscarsSoWhite,” which was created a year ago by April Reign, managing editor of BroadwayBlack.com, went into trending overdrive.

Impassioned social media conversations are nothing new. Nor are Tweets or Facebook posts from famous people promoting a cause or issue. But what was so remarkable about the #OscarsSoWhite campaign is how quickly it transformed from a conversation into a movement, and how quickly that movement effected change. Last Friday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that it is revising its policies in an effort to double the number of women and other minorities by 2020. Just how profound a measure that is remains up for debate, considering that 93% of the Academy is white and 76% are women. But still, it was an action, not just a sound byte to placate the restless masses. And it happened astoundingly quickly for an organization that is steeped in tradition and is not exactly known for being fleet-footed. The Academy itself seemed somewhat floored by its response, stating in a press release that it was taking “historic action” to increase diversity.

The call for more diversity when it comes to honoring the best films of the year wasn’t limited to social media, of course. George Clooney made statesman-like remarks in an interview with Variety. Viola Davis called for a rethinking of the entire “movie-making machine” at Elle‘s Women in Television dinner. But thanks to Lee, the Internet became ground zero for the campaign, allowing stars to not only get their message out to their thousands (or more) of followers, but to personalize that message in a way that felt authentic. None more so than Snoop Dog’s expletive filled video that went up on Instagram. “What the f— am I going to watch that bullsh-t for?,” the rapper says, as a stream of smoke wafts up in front of his face. “They ain’t got no n—s nominated. All these great movies and all this great shit y’all keep stealing from us. F— you! F— you!”