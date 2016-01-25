“The Raid” Director Gareth Evans Just Put A Samurai Short On Youtube Because Why Not

The Raid may be a cult movie, but it’s an elite cult. After all, no less than J.J. Abrams snuck the two leads from that film, Iko Uwais and Yayan Ruhian, in a Force Awakens scene as gang leaders trying to prevent Han and Chewie from welching on a smuggling deal. The real extent of The Raid‘s influence, however, is the kinetic pace and blocking in fight scenes in movies and shows like Daredevil. (That hallway fight scene!) As action aficionados await the next cinematic meal from Evans, following last year’s Raid sequel, the director has just released a juicy morsel online for free.