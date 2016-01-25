Mark Zuckerberg Announces He’s Going Back To Work With A Dad Joke (Of Course)

Imagine for a moment that you’re a billionaire CEO returning to work after a lengthy parental leave. Armed with the knowledge that what you wear at work says a lot about you , you might consider changing it up with something different—sartorially—for your big day back. Something extra.

Or, if you’re actual billionaire CEO Mark Zuckerberg, you might consider changing absolutely nothing at all.

After a two-month paternity leave, the Facebook CEO announced (on Facebook, naturally) that he was headed back to work on Monday. And his first major decision of the year had nothing to do with sports verticals or robotic personal assistants—but instead, whether he would pair T-Shirt No. 3 with Hoodie No. 5.

In his Facebook post, Zuckerberg shared a picture of his monochromatic closet, along with the caption “First day back after paternity leave. What should I wear?”—altogether a fine dad joke from a man who has already taken on the mantle of Embarrassing Facebook Dad with grace (see: daughter Max’s first swim or Zuck’s first diaper change).

Seriously though, props to Zuck, who, despite the seemingly transitional state of fashion in the tech industry, has remained steadfast in his shirt-and-hoodie ways. Maybe in his next Facebook post, he’ll be able to explain why billionaire CEOs hang up their T-shirts.