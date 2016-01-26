Amazon Will Answer These Two Big Questions This Week

Amazon will report its fourth-quarter earnings this Thursday, which will answer two burning questions for investors:

1. How did Amazon’s strong holiday season translate into profits?

Amazon reported that it had its best holiday season ever—selling twice as many Amazon devices and delivering 200 million more items to Amazon Prime customers than last year. On Thursday, investors will see what those increased sales meant for the online retail behemoth’s bottom line.

2. Are Amazon Web Services holding strong?

Though it has captured a huge portion of American retail sales, Amazon has never been a profit powerhouse like some of its peers in Silicon Valley. But it posted a small profit for its second quarter. Its third-quarter earnings, reported in October, also showed a tiny profit–$79 million on $24.5 billion in total revenue for the quarter—that was largely driven by its cloud services products, which provide infrastructure for digital products such as Netflix. But as the price of cloud computing tanks, Amazon’s cloud services business could prove less profitable, making it more difficult for the company to continue its two-quarter streak.

A few other questions we have won’t necessarily be answered by the numbers, but Amazon executives may address them in their statements or during the Q&A with analysts.

1. Drones: Really, anything about drones.