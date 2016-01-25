Today In Headlines

Welcome to the last week before February Tabs hiatus. It’s been a while since I tabbed at you so let’s take take quick a spin around the `net and check out some headlines .

From Grendan at Gawker:

Oh. This might not have been a good idea. What about Buzzfeed?

America what are you doing? Why can’t we be more like the civilized people in the U.K.?

All right but at least they didn’t shoot it! Look, how about the world of entertainment? That’s always good for some lighthearted fun, right?

Are you KIDDING me with this? I mean it’s true, the entertainment business still sucks for women…