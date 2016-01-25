The “Lord of the Rings” Trilogy Mashes Up Perfectly With The “Suicide Squad” Trailer

Trailer mashups and re-edits are a dime a dozen these days, but while imagining The Shining as a romantic comedy or Full House as a horror movie is good for a lark, the sheer volume of the things make it hard for any to stand out. But if you take a nine-hour epic known for its grand scope and ambition (plus its overall bummer of a statement about the withering effects of power on the mortal psyche) and manage to condense it into a perfect, two-and-a-half minute tease that matches last week’s biggest trailer reveal beat-for-beat, you’re onto something.

That’s what British film enthusiast The Unusual Suspect did with Lord of the Rings and Suicide Squad, splicing the three films in Peter Jackson’s original, Hobbit-filled trilogy into a “Bohemian Rhapsody”-led trailer. The mashup has the same madcap fun as the trailer for Suicide Squad, highlighting the various tone and sight gags that pepper the fantasy series, while also remaining remarkably true to the spirit of Lord of the Rings–the big, sword-swinging epic about a band of unlikely allies on a quest is still a big, sword-swinging epic about a band of unlikely allies on a quest, just with more Freddie Mercury and less sad-faced Frodo. The editing and pacing are extremely on-point, somehow making us both want to re-visit the Lord of the Rings trilogy and eagerly anticipate Suicide Squad–the two franchises may not have much in common, but they definitely look pretty exciting cut to some Queen.

And check out the Suicide Squad trailer below.