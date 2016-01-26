How’s The Moonshots Business? 5 Things To Look For In Alphabet’s Earnings Report

If you’ve been confused about how Google fits into Alphabet, and how the recast search giant’s many different divisions perform, you’ll want to pay close attention next Monday.

That’s when Alphabet will, for the first, time, report quarterly earnings with specific breakouts on each of its many different divisions.

In October, the company reported its third-quarter earnings, but at that point, it had not yet gone through an entire quarter since the announcement that Google was reorganizing under the umbrella organization known as Alphabet.

Now, we should get our first look at the larger organization and how it all fits together–and a sense of whether the company’s various moonshots are financially viable, or whether the whole operation is hanging on the engine that is Google’s search and ad business.

As we get ready for Alphabet’s February 1 fourth-quarter earnings report, here are a few things that Fast Company is eager to find out.

1. For the first time, Alphabet will report on the performance of its various subsidiaries.

As we know it today, there are eight such divisions within Alphabet: Google (search, YouTube, maps, Android, ads, and apps); Calico (life extension); Fiber (super-fast Internet); Google Ventures (the company’s venture capital arm); Google X (its moonshots arm, covering things like Google Glass, the Internet by balloon effort known as Project Loon, self-driving cars, and others); Nest (thermostats, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, as well as Dropcam); Life Sciences (smart contact lenses); and Google Capital (its investment fund).