How To Handle Heated Political Discussions In The Office

Talking about political issues can get heated, and the Republican and Democratic debates are good examples of how differences of opinion can quickly lead to bickering, accusations, and put-downs–exactly the kind of communication you don’t want in your workplace. With primaries and caucuses drawing near, how do you make sure conversations about the candidates don’t turn into office throwdowns?

While politics is one of those topics that’s been declared off-limits when it comes to having polite conversations, there are effective ways to discuss it, says William W. Senft, author of Being Relational: The Seven Ways to Quality Interaction & Lasting Change.

Having these kinds of conversations with people who work together will make their ability to deal with issues at work much easier.

“It’s like exercise; the more you practice, the stronger you get,” he told the Chicago Tribune. “Having these kinds of conversations with people who work together will make their ability to deal with issues at work much easier. They’ll have practice in how to constructively engage.”

To be effective, Senft says a potentially controversial conversation needs three elements:

It needs to happen when you have time and space to listen to each other, not as you pass in the hallway.



Both parties need to have humility and a willingness to listen.



Both parties need to remember that the discussion is a conversation, not a competition.

“That doesn’t mean you give up on persuading other people. It means you’re being open and generally willing to consider other people’s arguments,” Senft said.

Having political discussions in the workplace can have some advantages. “[Employees] often represent our clients and consumers in general,” says Bill Corbett, Jr., president of Corbett Public Relations, a New York-based firm that offers crisis management. “These discussions let us see what they are interested in, what media messages are getting through, and what people care about.”

Political discussions also give leaders a chance to see how employees communicate, defend arguments, and use (or fail to use) logic. “You can tell a lot about how to work with the person, what drives them, and what their vision of the future is,” he says.