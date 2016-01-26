4 Commonly Overlooked Reasons Why Creative Leaders Succeed

Creative professionals used to be a specific category of worker in the knowledge economy, confined to their own imaginative roles and asked to do whatever upper management requested—no more, no less. Today, things are a little different. Creativity is becoming more valuable across entire organizations, especially at the top. In a 2014 Adobe study , 82% of companies reported a strong connection between creativity and the bottom line. Yet 61% said they didn’t see their own organizations as terribly creative.

If that points to a creativity gap, it exists nowhere more clearly than at the C-suite. Here are four of the most underappreciated reasons why truly creative leaders are now more likely than ever to have the competitive edge.

Some worry that self-promotion distracts from the creative process, while others see creative and business pursuits–including the messaging around them–as complementary. But for better or worse, many creatives have grown up used to being their own advocates in a world of intensifying competition for attention.

Creatives are ideal candidates to lead boardroom discussions where success hinges on reconciling opposing viewpoints.

When they’re young, it’s simply about getting people to understand what they’re doing and why. Later, creatives need to compete for recognition and to land major projects. As a result, anyone who’s had to defend their work in order to build a career is likely to succeed in leadership. How come? Simply put, those experiences translate into powerful leadership skills.

Creatives have essentially been honing their communication abilities and knack for strategic self-advocacy their entire professional lives. Those skills help them explain their visions to others and communicate why others should pay attention. What’s more, the reasons they’re likely to give have less to do with themselves than with their work and ideas–an important condition for gaining others’ support.