How To Answer The Interview Question, “What Salary Are You Seeking?”

Not only is it hard for many people to talk about money, but the wrong answer can instantly knock you out of the running or lock you into earning less than you deserve.

“Salary inquiries are often loaded questions because of the implications they could spell for both the job seeker and the employer,” says former human resources professional Jennifer Lee Magas, now vice president of Magas Media Consultants in Fairfield County, Connecticut. “While not all first interviews will ask about salary, money is going to come up at some point.”

And when the question does come up, be prepared to answer it well and with confidence by keeping these suggestions in mind.

If you can, push the conversation about salary until the end of the interview. “The later in the process you talk about money, the more time you have to demonstrate your professional value to the interviewer before salary negotiation begins,” Pearl says.

Show the interviewer your skills and worth by explaining your accomplishments before discussing salary, Magas says. “You need to convince them that the work you’ve done and are capable of doing warrants greater compensation because of its value and your value.” By swaying the conversation away from salary and toward your skills, you can show you’re a good fit for the company, and by the time they bring up salary again, they may be willing to offer more than they would have earlier.

You can also delay the salary conversation by asking more about the job requirements, says Katie Donovan, founder of the Massachusetts-based company Equal Pay Negotiations. State that you want a competitive package to show you’ve done your research, then ask about the travel requirements or other job responsibilities.