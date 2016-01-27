On The Hunt For Natural Beauty Products For Women Who Actually *Like* Makeup

It sounds like the start of a joke: A rock star and a Harvard business school student team up and start a beauty blog. But Beauty Lies Truth is a real site started by Alexis Krauss, one half of the band Sleigh Bells , and Harvard Business School student Jessica Assaf. Their goal? To advocate for a beauty industry that is inclusive to getting dolled up, but with makeup that has safer and more natural ingredients.

The site (BLT for short), is a part blog, part beauty guide of products that are free of or have fewer artificial ingredients and toxic chemicals. Assaf and Krauss research labels and test products, offering themselves up as guinea pigs. They profile small beauty business owners and interview experts, and feature posts on Krauss’s musician friends and their beauty routines. The site focuses on products that cost $40 and under to make their recommendations affordable to a wide audience.

BLT was born from frustration at the natural beauty movement, which Assaf and Krauss say engaged more with women who preferred minimal makeup–think lip balm and hand cream. “We want to connect with young women who didn’t want to feel guilty using products,” Krauss says.

BLT covers more than just cosmetics and skincare, diving into areas their readers, some of whom turn out to be men, ask about. So far, they’ve tackled problems or highlighted alternative solutions for aftershave, tampons, and even tattoo aftercare. “Lathering an open wound with petroleum-based lotion and then wrapping it in plastic doesn’t make sense,” Krauss says.

Krauss got interested in the beauty industry in 2013 when she read an article in the New York Times about plastic microbeads, a common ingredient in exfoliants—since banned—that were showing up in waterways and marine life. Looking for alternatives, she got in contact with a friend at Fair Trade USA who told her about S.W. Basics, an organic skincare company in her neighborhood in Brooklyn. She emailed to request samples and Assaf, who worked there at the time, replied. They met in early 2013 and clicked. By the middle of 2014, Beauty Lies Truth was born.

Assaf and Krauss; Photo: Christian Torres.

Assaf has been a beauty industry activist since she was 15, when she learned that her mascara had a chemical in it that was also used to clean airplane wheels. “I say it was my first real breakup,” Assaf says. “When I broke up with my first beauty product.”

Assaf had people telling her through the years to just stop using makeup, which she insists is not the answer. “We love putting on makeup, giving our friends makeovers, getting our nails done,” she says. “We shouldn’t have to choose between makeup and our health.”