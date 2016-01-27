What Investigative Reporters Can Teach You About Interviewing Job Candidates

What do hiring managers and investigative reporters have in common? More than you may realize. Whether out in the field or inside a fluorescent-lit office, they both need to open interviewees up quickly, ask the tough questions, and suss out deception.

But while reporters have ample opportunities to hone their interview skills, as a manager you may only do it a few times a year. Even still, Brant Houston, who teaches investigative and advanced reporting at the University of Illinois, says it’s natural to overestimate your abilities.

“Everybody thinks they’re an interviewer, that interviewing’s easy,” he says. “Good interviewing takes practice.”

You have to challenge the good guy as much as the bad guy.

So what can you learn from the pros about digging for the truth in an interview? Houston and others explain how what they do can translate to hiring managers.

Job interviews are stressful. Candidates often tense up because they’re worried about saying the wrong thing. It’s not much different from when they sit down with reporters. Houston, who served as the executive director of Investigative Reporters and Editors for 10 years, is a fan of walk-and-talks to put interviewees at ease. He says there’s something about being in motion that loosens people up. Even if you can’t create a West Wing-style moment, he says that just walking to another room for coffee can do the trick. As someone who considers interviews a form of theater, Houston explains that you’ve “just moved from formality to improv.”

Tisha Thompson, an award-winning investigative reporter for NBC-4 in Washington, D.C., says that if you ask a two-part question, interviewees will always pick the easier half to answer—so make sure you’re only asking one thing at a time.