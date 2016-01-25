Roku’s New Plan To Stay Competitive In The Streaming Wars: On-Player Advertising

Traditional advertising is running into a problem: When it comes to television, more and more people are cord-cutters. According to a recent study, about 2.5% of Americans dropped their cable service in 2015 , with many of them getting streaming television adapters such as the Google Chromecast, Apple TV, the Amazon Fire Stick, and Roku.

This has led advertising companies to see streaming players as the next frontier–and Roku, facing pitched competition by rivals like Apple–who can afford to burn through cash in order to attain market dominance–has embraced advertising. New features rolling out over the next few weeks are streamlining the way Roku’s ads work. Most notably, they will allow users to subscribe to specific channels or follow a certain television show by clicking a button within the ad.

Innovid, one of the main adtech companies working with Roku on this functionality, told me that it sees the future of streaming television advertising as resembling social media more than cable television.

Roku 4

According to Tal Chalozin, Innovid’s CTO, “Roku has 3,000 different apps and it’s clear that it’s the same thing as we’ve seen in mobile. The ability to develop apps opens floodgates, and what happens right after is that we take a lot of stuff from the mobile and Facebook playbook–it’s something similar to a paid model in order to promote apps.”

“As opposed to old school television, where Time Warner or Comcast declares what Channel 2 or Channel 100 is, everyone now defines their own platform. HBO Now, CBS All Access, Crackle, and Hulu all need a simple way to promote or tell people that their channel is now available.”

Consumers like free, even when it comes with advertising.

This means advertising that’s designed to turn watchers of other channels (also known as apps) into subscribers of other services that either cost money or promote a particular brand. For instance, Showtime was given as a hypothetical example of a client who could use the service to show in-Roku ads that target users who don’t have streaming service Showtime Anytime installed on their Roku boxes. The app can then be installed with one click.

Scott Rosenberg, Roku’s vice president of business development, says, “Two years ago, we observed that the ad-supported segment of Roku was accelerating, as opposed to other verticals we have like subscriptions and transactional services.”