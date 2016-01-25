advertisement
Tony Fadell On The Consumer-Centric Evolution Of Industrial Design

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Industrial design is not what it was 20 years ago–and that’s a very good thing. In this exclusive, Nest Labs CEO Tony Fadell discusses how consumers are reacting to the trend of self-automation, how he thinks about products that will influence entire generations, and how we can expect design to adapt to consumer expectations.

