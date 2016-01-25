From Airbnb: The Real Value Of UX Research

When you spend your days studying how people use products, your intuition around such things gets pretty well-honed. You start to see patterns and themes. You reach a point where you can identify a behavior, ask “What might this mean?” and generate some great high-level and philosophical discussions with stakeholders. People start to seek you out for answers to questions about users, even when you haven’t done research that could answer those questions.

As a researcher, this can feel pretty great and emboldening. After all, you’ve done the work! You’ve put in countless hours in the lab and the field, you’ve pored over data. You know this stuff pretty well.

At some point, though, you may hear yourself cross the Rubicon. It happens when phrases like “users hate” start slipping out of your mouth. Or “people love this stuff,” or “people don’t get this type of interaction.” Overgeneralization starts creeping into your language despite your best instincts and intentions.

So what’s going on here? One guess is that UX research as a field suffers from a deep sense of paranoia about not appearing scientific enough. The sense that, by stating limitations to a study and what it can tell you in a setting that’s as fast-moving and results-driven as a digital product company, you’ll be introducing more questions about your value than you will actual value. You’re there to be an expert, right? You damn well better have answers when someone asks you questions.

This calls to mind an interesting perspective on the field of psychiatry David Brooks covered a few years ago. In it, he argues that psychiatry and other human sciences—though not particularly well-suited to generalization—are often pressured into borrowing language from the hard sciences to bolster their perceived credibility.

The desire to be more like the hard sciences has distorted economics, education, political science, psychiatry and other behavioral fields. It has led practitioners to claim more knowledge than they can possibly have. It has devalued a certain sort of hybrid mentality that is better suited to these realms, the mentality that has one foot in the world of science and one in the liberal arts, that involves bringing multiple vantage points to human behavior.

This hybrid mentality is a valuable trait to have when studying how people use digital products, too. The work is often fuzzy. It’s subject to circumstance and nuance and influenced by phenomena that are difficult or impossible to measure. The result is that the work often produces an informed perspective on how some people use and feel about very specific things rather than The Truth About How All People Use And Feel About All Things.

This is especially true in an age when the experiences UX researchers are tasked with understanding are increasingly diverse: more types and models of devices keep showing up and old ones keep sticking around, products are increasingly being built to meet just a few needs of a small population rather than many needs of a large population, many of the most exciting new product experiences out there are initiated digitally but occur mostly in the real world, and new products are introducing new interface standards, gestures, and interactions all the time.