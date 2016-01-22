Food: Reading About It Is What’s Instead Of Dinner

Eating food is a critical part of every man’s self-care routine , but did you know there are so many other things you can do with food besides put it in your lower facehole? You can read about it, you can talk about it, you can watch people make and/or consume it on TV. You can argue about it, read about other people arguing about it, and watch people argue and/or compete over it on TV! Rumor has it that you can even make food yourself, but this seems unsanitary and probably dangerous. Today, bringing us a sampling of tabs about the wide world of food activities that are not actually eating is Helen Rosner, from the sarcastically named website Eater.

Hi, I’m Helen Rosner. I’m the executive editor of Eater, and I’m here to tell you all about food, which is stuff you put into your body via your mouth (please) in order to be nourished (or sometimes emptied).

You work it chef… Throw some more nasturtium leaves on it — Andrew Carmellini (@andrecarmellini) January 18, 2016

Some topical service journalism! DC and New York are preparing to be paralyzed by snow, which means you should stay home this weekend and play Mario Kart and cook stuff. My plan is chocolate-chip cookies—this recipe but swap dark brown sugar for all the sugar—and bourbon. Please don’t order delivery if it’s blizzarding, it’s just extraordinarily cruel. If you do, tip the delivery dude $20. Yes, twenty dollars, at minimum, as payment for how horrible you are.

More recipes: Baklava is cool now. I wish I was eating this pasta right this second. Here’s a recipe for making an Egg McMuffin at home that does look objectively better than the McDonald’s product, but only makes sense as a culinary endeavor if you’re a foodie robot who is indifferent, if not outright hostile, to context, nostalgia, and convenience.

Two restaurant openings of sincere national importance: A guy launching a woman-friendly barbecue restaurant in Atlanta said on the record, to a journalist, “Appealing to men is not that difficult, but there’s a threshold anxiety that a lot of women have” when “they see a bunch of smoke going into a place,” so his plan is to keep the dining room separate from the smoke pits so our silken petticoats don’t fill with noxious meat-fumes and send us into paroxysms of hysteria. Matt Buchanan for the rebuttal:

@hels fortunately georgia barbecue is mostly garbage — matt (@mattbuchanan) January 19, 2016

Two thousand miles away (literally! But also metaphorically!) L.A. just celebrated the start of one of the most meaningful and ambitious restaurant undertakings in recent memory: LocoL, a healthy/sustainable quick-serve spot with an impeccable double-chef pedigree and fast-food prices opened its first location not in Silver Lake or Echo Park, but in Watts. Unlike certain ~brands~ that talk about “feeding people” but really mean “feeding white yuppies with Instagram accounts” (It me!), Roy Choi and Daniel Patterson are interested in serving people who aren’t already bombarded with meticulously curated nut-milk options. I’m curious to see how many heat-seeking food hipsters will head to Watts on the reg for messy beef chili bowls, and also how they’ll feel about the fact that Choi and Patterson seem not to care about them at all (outside of the opening-day party, which excusably featured Lena Dunham and John Favreau), focusing their energy instead on the under-served communities they’re opening in. I’m being completely earnest right now: LocoL appears to be both a great and a good undertaking, and I hope it succeeds wildly.

Manhattan is where Tex-Mex food goes to die. — Greg Morabito (@GregMorabito) January 21, 2016

Thirst Tabs: Cocktail historian David Wondrich on the forgotten legacy of Black bartenders. Magenta-haired sylph Marian Bull on the glories of playing Erotic Photo Hunt in dive bars. Excellent Negus is an excellent name for a cocktail. Keurig, the Zynga Games of culinary appliances, announced that you can now use their machines to make bone broth. A fun game is to go up to someone and ask them which is more annoying: A) people who are really into bone broth, or B) people who snottily interrupt every mention of “bone broth” by saying “actually, it’s just called ‘stock.'” When they try to anticipate your punchline that they’re equally annoying, they’ll realize you’ve walked away and are off somewhere else living a rich, fulfilling life. Not inaccurate: “Nespresso is the iPhone of coffee makers.” Bon Appetit had sommelier Chad Walsh review “waters” and accidentally gave him expired maple water.