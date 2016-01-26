The Robotics Industry Wants You To Think It Creates More Jobs Than It Kills

There have been a lot of reports and studies out recently showing how advances in robotics and artificial intelligence could kill jobs in the U.S. economy. Forrester Research says automation will cause a net loss of 9.1 million jobs by 2025. McKinsey says 45% of paid activities could be lost to “currently demonstrated technologies.” And an Oxford University study showed that 47% of jobs are at “high risk” of computerization over the next two decades.

This is what the automation industry thinks of these claims and the media coverage of them: Robots don’t kill jobs, they create them, it says. Robots allow companies to maintain employment. Without them, more jobs would be sent overseas, and more people would be sat at home doing nothing.

“We think robots are helping companies compete and the real threat to jobs is when a company can’t compete,” says Jeff Burnstein, president of the Association for Advancing Automation (A3). “We talk to companies all the time and they say robotics helps them increase their employment because they’re more competitive, so they’re able to get into new markets. There are all these studies that say robots are job-killers, but there’s no evidence of that from the statistics we’re looking at.”

To help make his case, Burnstein points to a recent A3 white paper, which includes the graph below. As you can see, plotted on the left axis are shipments of robots over time, while on the right is growth in U.S. employment. Burnstein says if automation was really a job killer, we would see falling job numbers, not growth in them.

The white paper also provides several case studies of American companies that have automated and saved jobs. For example, there’s Marlin Steel, based in Baltimore. In the late-1990s, it found it couldn’t make bagel baskets cheap enough to compete with rivals in China. It automated, improved its product, diversified into other categories and saved jobs (Fast Company wrote a nice profile here). “They hired more people than when they started,” Burnstein says. “They had safer jobs and workers were paid $30 plus benefits.”

Vickers Engineering, an auto-parts maker in Michigan, is another example. It had difficulty hiring and retaining workers for dull, dangerous jobs until it automated and managed to win a big contract with Toyota. As a result, employment went up. Meanwhile, there are lots of examples of other companies that have exported production to China and other places, but with the help of robotic equipment have recently “re-shored” activity. That’s created employment that otherwise wouldn’t be here, Burnstein says.

Also, Burnstein says not all research shows advanced technology destroying jobs. In 2014, Pew Research interviewed 1,896 experts about the impact of AI and robotics. Fifty-two percent said “technology will not displace more jobs than it creates by 2025” (though 48% expected “significant numbers of both blue- and white-collar workers” to be displaced).