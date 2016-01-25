Half Of Millennial Women Feel They Are Being Overlooked For Leadership Positions

Here is what we know: Millennials will make up 75% of the workforce by 2025, and they have different priorities than their predecessors. Motivated by a different set of values and ideas despite facing challenges such as student debt, the recession, and the resulting jobs crisis, Deloitte’s Millennial Survey revealed that for young adults, making the world a better, more sustainable, and compassionate place trumps a hefty paycheck .

This invariably affects their career at every stage, but especially as they move into more senior roles. The Deloitte survey found that overall, 44% of millennials say, if given the choice, they would like to leave their current employers in the next two years.

Both men and women surveyed agree that “opportunities for career progression and leadership roles” are a major factor for staying at or leaving a job. However, drilling down further, the Deloitte analysis revealed that women are slightly more likely to report that they’d leave their current employer. 67% of women said they would leave their employer in the next five years versus 64% of men.

Why? David Cruickshank, Deloitte global chairman, posits that it’s because 48% of female respondents say they are “being overlooked for potential leadership positions.”

“While consideration (or a lack of it) may be equal, the reality is that millennial men (21%) are significantly more likely than women (16%) to say they lead a department or are members of their organizations’ senior management teams,” Cruickshank writes.

This could be due to persistent gender bias, but Deloitte’s earlier report revealed that millennial men were more ambitious and confident in their leadership skills upon entering the workforce. They also reported being more likely to seek senior-level positions than women (seven-point gap) as well as aim for the top job in their organization (12-point gap).

Other research from Harvard Business School indicates that while there’s no gender gap when it comes to thinking that a promotion is within reach, women are more likely than men to view the path to power as less desirable, as well as paved with potentially negative outcomes.