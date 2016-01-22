These Are The First Winners of Samsung’s VR Content Contest

Last summer, in a bid to seed more and better independent content for its Gear VR headset, Samsung launched its “There in 60 Seconds” contest, which challenged filmmakers to create 60-second virtual reality films.

The competition was just one of three pillars of the electronics giant’s new Gear Indie section of its Milk VR channel for Gear VR. The others included a curated showcase for short virtual reality films and a mentorship program meant to team some of those creators with established VR filmmaking professionals.

Samsung’s Gear VR

Three of those mentors also served as the competition’s judges: Jason Rubin, the head of Worldwide Studios for Oculus, the Facebook-owned VR hardware and software platform developer; Nancy Bennett, the chief content officer at Two Bit Circus, a Los Angeles-based interactive agency; and Anthony Batt, the cofounder and executive vice president of WEVR, a virtual reality technology company.

At the time, Matt Apfel, vice president of strategy and creative content at Samsung Media Solutions Center America, said that over the coming year, the company would hold between eight and 15 challenges, usually one at a time, lasting between four and eight weeks.

Apfel told Fast Company that the mentorship program was designed to offer direct assistance and feedback to aspiring VR content creators, “not only [specifically about] their videos, but also on how to go out and create.”

Someone like Bennett could be very helpful during a sports-related challenge, Apfel said, since she’s made VR films about the Olympics and the NBA, among others.