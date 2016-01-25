The Limits Of Using Personality Tests In Your Office

Personality tests are used in many offices to try to access the best way teams can work together. The first step is shifting through all of the different tests, and figuring out which one is best for you or the people you work with. Then you can think about what you can do with the results.

Personality tests measure the default settings of your motivational system. The motivational system drives your actions, and those settings affect what you find easiest and most natural to do. For example, people who are high in the personality characteristic of conscientiousness like structure and rules, and are motivated to complete the tasks that they start. People low in conscientiousness are not as strongly driven to complete what they start and are not as deeply tied to the rules that govern a situation.

It is important to recognize that the particular behavior a person will exhibit in a situation is a reflection both of those default settings of their motivational system as well as the motivations that are created by the particular situation that person is in. Often, situational forces are strong enough to lead people to act in ways that might seem surprising, given their personality characteristics. Even a person who is not that conscientious may buckle down to complete a task if there is a big reward for completing it or a significant punishment for failure.

Even a person who is not that conscientious may complete a task if there is a big reward for completing it or a significant punishment for failure.

In fact, situations are so powerful that when personality psychologists measure the influence of particular personality characteristics on behavior, those characteristics tend to account for, at most, 20% of the difference in performance between people. Of course, other personality characteristics are also affecting behavior. But much of the way someone acts in a situation is a reflection of the situation and the habits people have developed rather than their personality.

As one final note in this mix, because personality influences both what people find easiest and most natural to do, they tend to gravitate to situations that fit their personality. But the workplace often puts people in situations that are not a good fit for their default modes of interacting with the world. In those cases, they may feel a little uncomfortable, but they will still act in ways that are appropriate for the situation.