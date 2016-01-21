advertisement
Consider The Lobster

[Photo: Flickr user Benson Kua]
By Meera Lee Patel1 minute Read

For today’s Crabs Tabs, I turned to David Foster Wallace, who wrote about lobsters some time ago. He argued not that you should eat them or not eat them, but that they deserve the same amount of thought that we give other food, animals, and sentient beings.

