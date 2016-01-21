FastCo Studios Is Hiring A Social Media Manager

Fast Company.com’s video arm, FastCo Studios, is looking for a social manager to manage social feeds for and marketing of their video content. The perfect candidate is excited about growing this new business through Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, as well as gaining exposure for FastCo Studios’ high-quality content via media outlets and partners. Ideal candidate will work to promote new video programming through various social media platforms. Candidate will also create innovative social media strategy in order to engage a wide range of audiences and help them to engage with the programming and the brand.
The ideal candidate will have the following experience/competencies:
- Experience representing and growing a brand on Facebook and Twitter
- Experience using YouTube as a social platform to build an audience and subscriber base
- Experience marketing stories to media outlets, with some established relationships with relevant organizations already in place
- A strong writing background, with an emphasis on promotional language aimed at a consumer audience
- Is self-motivated
- Is highly organized
- Is a problem-solver
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s Degree required
- 3+ years of experience in social media management and engagement required
- 2+ years of experience reviewing and monitoring trends with social analytics and publishing tools required
The ideal candidate will be proficient with the following technologies:
- Mac-based systems
- Microsoft Office (Word & Excel)
- Photoshop
This is a full-time, contract position. This job is based in New York City.
Please email your C.V. and cover letter to fcstudios@fastcompany.com.