FastCo Studios Is Hiring A Social Media Manager

Fast Company.com’s video arm, FastCo Studios, is looking for a social manager to manage social feeds for and marketing of their video content. The perfect candidate is excited about growing this new business through Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, as well as gaining exposure for FastCo Studios’ high-quality content via media outlets and partners. Ideal candidate will work to promote new video programming through various social media platforms. Candidate will also create innovative social media strategy in order to engage a wide range of audiences and help them to engage with the programming and the brand.